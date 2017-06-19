Sister Mary Ignatius The Angel of Alpha

The Jamaica Observer 's Entertainment Desk continues its daily feature, highlighting 55 Jamaicans who broke down barriers and helped put the country on the world stage. Each day, one personality will be featured, culminating Independence Day, August 6. IN the 64 years she served the Sisters of Mercy and Alpha Boys' School, Sister Mary Ignatius never played an instrument, but the nun with a heart of gold nurtured the talent of some of Jamaica's greatest musicians.

