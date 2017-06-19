Madness band member to perform at music festival

In a recent update to the festival programme special guest Lee Thompson, Madness saxophonist, will join nine-piece ska band The Silencerz with covers of favourite ska tunes along with a selection of originals. Over the years, the festival has played host to many well-known British artists including jazz musician and BBC Radio presenter Humphrey Lyttelton, known for chairing I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, British soul band The Foundations, frontman of Kat Kool & the Kool Cats Paul Young, singer and songwriter Gwyneth Herbert, jazz musician, washboard player and radio presenter Campbell Burnap and clarinettist Acker Bilk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.