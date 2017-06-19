Madness band member to perform at music festival
In a recent update to the festival programme special guest Lee Thompson, Madness saxophonist, will join nine-piece ska band The Silencerz with covers of favourite ska tunes along with a selection of originals. Over the years, the festival has played host to many well-known British artists including jazz musician and BBC Radio presenter Humphrey Lyttelton, known for chairing I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, British soul band The Foundations, frontman of Kat Kool & the Kool Cats Paul Young, singer and songwriter Gwyneth Herbert, jazz musician, washboard player and radio presenter Campbell Burnap and clarinettist Acker Bilk.
