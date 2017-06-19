Critic's Notebook: 30 Years Later, Steve Martin's Witty 'Roxanne' Endures
'Roxanne' - released today in 1987 - was one of the last moments at which fans could view the comedian purely as the champion of intelligence and intelligent stupidity. In 1987, back when Hollywood was just flirting with its current dependence on old intellectual property, releasing two films based on old TV shows - Dragnet , a goofball dud, and The Untouchables , a serious reimagining - in hopes of a summer hit, Steve Martin was engaging in an older, more creatively fulfilling sort of remake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC