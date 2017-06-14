Cortez: A reflection on the solemnity of the body and blood of Christ
AFTER making believers wrestle with the core Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity in last Sunday's gospel, the Church, in this Sunday's gospel , invites us to ponder on the not-so-easy teaching on eating the body of Jesus and drinking his blood, the Eucharist, Holy Communion, Holy Meal, or other names or titles which several church traditions have attached to it through the ages. The Old Testament story of God, feeding the Israelites with manna or bread that is rained down from heaven during their forty years' journey from Egypt to the Promised Land, as recorded in the First Reading , was given as the backdrop.
