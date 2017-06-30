Cities' holiday plans set for July 3-4

Cities' holiday plans set for July 3-4

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era

Edgerton Edgerton's community picnic and fireworks show is planned for Monday, July 3. Picnic and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. at Martin Creek Park, and the fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. Due to limited parking, there will be a shuttle bus that operates from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Bus stop locations will be at Edgerton Elementary and City Hall. Events during the free picnic will include music, inflatables and face painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May '17 Sweetiepie 87
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,842 • Total comments across all topics: 282,188,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC