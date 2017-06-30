Cities' holiday plans set for July 3-4
Edgerton Edgerton's community picnic and fireworks show is planned for Monday, July 3. Picnic and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. at Martin Creek Park, and the fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. Due to limited parking, there will be a shuttle bus that operates from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Bus stop locations will be at Edgerton Elementary and City Hall. Events during the free picnic will include music, inflatables and face painting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC