Cities' holiday plans set for July 3-4

Edgerton Edgerton's community picnic and fireworks show is planned for Monday, July 3. Picnic and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. at Martin Creek Park, and the fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. Due to limited parking, there will be a shuttle bus that operates from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Bus stop locations will be at Edgerton Elementary and City Hall. Events during the free picnic will include music, inflatables and face painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.