Busy Signal, Sean Paul, and Konshens chart with Major Lazer
Major Lazer's Know No Better EP has debuted at number three on the Billboard Reggae Chart for the week of June 17, a number of Jamaican deejays making it into the listing with the production outfit. Busy Signal has Jump , all by himself, while Konshens pairs up with soca standout Machel Montano for Front of the Line .
