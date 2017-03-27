The relevance of Passover

The relevance of Passover

In just a few short weeks, Jews around the world will begin celebrating the Passover and the feast of Unleavened bread, and Christians will celebrate Easter. Many people do not realize that both Judaism and Christianity find their beginning in the event of the Passover and Exodus from Egypt.

