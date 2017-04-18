Quick Hits: NIN, QOTSA, Coldplay, Big...

Quick Hits: NIN, QOTSA, Coldplay, Big Boi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FMQB

Chicago's Riot Fest announced its 2017 lineup this morning, with a massive eclectic list of artist. Headlining night one is Nine Inch Nails , while night two is led by Queens of the Stone Age and night three features a reunion of punk rock cult faves Jawbreaker , who have not played together in two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb '17 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC