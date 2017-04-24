Queen and 9 other 70s music stars on tour in the Midlands - how to get tickets NOW

Dust off your platforms and get your two tone tonic suit out of the loft - you can see get nostalgic with 70s acts like Queen, Elton John, Kiss, Leo Sayer and Alice Cooper From glam rock gods Queen to an evening with Elton John, there are plenty of gigs coming up this year to remind you why the 70s was such a golden era for music. Here are a few that you can't afford to miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcStafford.