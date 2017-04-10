Photo Flash: The Neo-Futurists' prese...

Photo Flash: The Neo-Futurists' present World Premiere of the Unicorn Hour

The Neo-Futurists are proud to present a world premiere created and performed by Leah Urzendowski * and Anthony Courser The? Unicorn? Hour?, directed by Adrian Danzig , April 6 - May 13, at The Neo-Futurarium, 5153 N. Ashland. Previews are Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. with opening night Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for previews and Thursdays are pay what you can; for the regular run, tickets are $10-25.

