Old Skool Takeover: The Best Bits Missed the Old Skool Takeover?...

Veterans of the British Asian club scene's heyday rolled out the very best in classic beats in a special Old Skool DJ Takeover on BBC Asian Network. Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry including Panjabi MC, Bally Sagoo , Jags Klimax , Maximum NRG , Untouchables Roadshow , Hustlers Convention & DJ MJ , DJ Surinder Rattan & MC Trix and more DJs who took on to the decks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.