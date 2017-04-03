Neville Staple tours to Uplands

South Wales Guardian

Neville Staple, also known as The Original Rudeboy, is credited with changing the face of pop music not only once but twice. His 35 year career in the music business is well documented, from the early days with The Coventry Automatics, The Specials and FunBoy3 in the late 70s and 80s to The Special Beat and various other collaborations during his solo career from the 90s up to the present day.

