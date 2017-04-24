MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Its Website

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company with total assets of $149.7 billion at March 31, 2017. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations.

