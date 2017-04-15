Madness review: All problems fixed by...

Madness review: All problems fixed by a full-on skank

Read more: The Age

Of course you'd rhyme "hotelier" with "my derriere", and "a rotten little Herbert" with "my princess made of sherbet". And while Suggs is the carnival barker-meets-Tommy Cooper frontman at ease with his role, anyone sensible would want sax player Lee Thompson having the freedom of the stage to be the spark.

