Julianna Margulies excited for new movie Untouchables

There are certain stars in Hollywood who find themselves becoming defined by a certain acting role, whether it be down to the fact that they have appeared in the same television series for many years, or whether they have played the same role in the huge movie franchise. It is never easy for these stars to shake that role, which can often find them becoming stereotyped, but that does not mean that they are not going to try hard with new projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FansShare.