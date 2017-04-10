Hepcat Are the Unsung Heroes of Southern California's Ska Scene
At a December 2016 show at Romano's in Riverside, Hepcat comes onstage with style and flair, laughing with excitement as the horn section announces the arrival of sweet harmonies from singers Greg Lee and Alex Dsert. The crowd erupts in cheers and tightly packed skinheads, mods, rudies and folks who don't give a fuck about any scene immediately break out in arm-swinging, bouncing dance.
