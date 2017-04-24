Film maker Sharon Woodward. Picture A...

Film maker Sharon Woodward. Picture Antony Moore

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Oxford Mail

OXFORD film-maker Sharon Woodward is appealing to crowdfunders to help her complete a documentary about a British Jamaican ska band. The film, entitled Ska'd By the Music, tells the story of the musicians behind the Skinhead Moonstomp album, Symarip.

