Film maker Sharon Woodward. Picture Antony Moore
OXFORD film-maker Sharon Woodward is appealing to crowdfunders to help her complete a documentary about a British Jamaican ska band. The film, entitled Ska'd By the Music, tells the story of the musicians behind the Skinhead Moonstomp album, Symarip.
