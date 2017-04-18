Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, & More To Play Full Albums At Riot Fest
As if getting Jawbreaker to reunite for the first time in 21 years wasn't enough, Riot Fest Chicago has announced that 10 artists will play one of their albums in full at the festival. Those include Dinosaur Jr. performing 1987's You're Living All Over Me , Built To Spill doing 1999's Keep It Like A Secret , the Mighty Mighty Bosstones' playing 1997's Let's Face It , and that dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|Thetruth2398
|113
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC