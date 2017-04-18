Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Mighty ...

Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, & More To Play Full Albums At Riot Fest

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stereogum

As if getting Jawbreaker to reunite for the first time in 21 years wasn't enough, Riot Fest Chicago has announced that 10 artists will play one of their albums in full at the festival. Those include Dinosaur Jr. performing 1987's You're Living All Over Me , Built To Spill doing 1999's Keep It Like A Secret , the Mighty Mighty Bosstones' playing 1997's Let's Face It , and that dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb '17 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC