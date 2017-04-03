Arsenal: Examining The Utter Madness ...

Arsenal: Examining The Utter Madness Of The Militant 'Wenger Out' Campaign Phenomenon

With protest placards popping up in environs as unlikely as New Zealand, Minnesota and Wrestlemania in recent weeks, it would appear that the 'Arsene Wenger Out' campaign is now a truly global undertaking. While it's unclear how much of the international dissent is simply meme-based mirth, the polemic being fanned in and around the Emirates has now actually devolved into outbreaks of physical violence between warring clans on either side of the crevasse.

