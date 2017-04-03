Amida Shu in Delhi: An Introduction and a Request for Help with Funding: Whispers From The Bamboo Grove, Amida News #45 The sangha began over 10 years ago, when Rev Sahishnu and Acharya Modgala were invited to go to Delhi to carry out an educational programme which taught English to Dalit children on the streets of Delhi. The Dalits - or so-called 'Untouchables' - are the lowest caste in the Indian system and are subject to the most extreme prejudice, seen as less than human, worthy of no respect and restricted to work regarded as unclean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lotusinthemud.