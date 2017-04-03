Amida Shu in Delhi: An Introduction a...

Amida Shu in Delhi: An Introduction and a Request for Help with...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lotusinthemud

Amida Shu in Delhi: An Introduction and a Request for Help with Funding: Whispers From The Bamboo Grove, Amida News #45 The sangha began over 10 years ago, when Rev Sahishnu and Acharya Modgala were invited to go to Delhi to carry out an educational programme which taught English to Dalit children on the streets of Delhi. The Dalits - or so-called 'Untouchables' - are the lowest caste in the Indian system and are subject to the most extreme prejudice, seen as less than human, worthy of no respect and restricted to work regarded as unclean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lotusinthemud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb '17 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC