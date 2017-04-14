Al Capone's trial records published as not-so-gentle tax day reminder
Syphilitic tax dodger Al Capone retains his tight grip on the imagination of the federal government 70 years after his death, it seems. With Tax Day fast approaching, the National Archives this week for the first time posted online records from the Outfit boss's famous 1930 trial .
Read more at Chicago Tribune.
