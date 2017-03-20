Youth gang 'The Untouchables' scare South Australia store

Young gang called the 'Untouchables' terrorise shopping centre workers as they steal clothing and force shops to install panic buttons A distressed store owner has been forced to wear a panic button for protection after a gang of youths terrorised her store. The group labelled the 'Untouchables' have threatened and hurled abused at workers, stole 'thousands' of dollars of clothing from stores around South Australia's Rundle Mall, Adelaide Now reports.

