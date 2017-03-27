Vicentico Pays Tribute to Los Aut nticos Decadentes With New Version of 'Confundido': Exclu...
Following the release of Los Autenticos Decadentes' new version of "Confundido" featuring Vicentico for their 30th anniversary album Los Autenticos Reggaementes last month, Billboard can exclusively premiere the music video for the track. "Confundido," with Los Fabulosos Cadillacs ' frontman on vocals and Daniel Melingo on the clarinet, was part of Los Autenticos Decadentes album Club Atletico Decadente .
