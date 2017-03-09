The Greatest Myths About Daylight Savings

Daylight Saving Time 2017 begins at 2:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, March 12. Set your clocks behind one hour to 1:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in order to "spring forward" to Daylight Time. Note: Arizona and Hawaii do not observe the time shift and Daylight Saving Time is only observed in 78 countries around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.