Stay in Daylight Saving Time and move Michigan to Atlantic Time Zone, Rep argues
What started as a bill to eliminate daylight saving time in Michigan is poised to morph into a bill that would keep it in place all the time, eliminating any clock-flipping. Bill sponsor Rep. Pete Lucido, R-Shelby Twp., said based on feedback from Michigan residents he'd like to have Michigan stay constantly on Daylight Savings Time.
