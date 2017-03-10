Springing forward' a challenge with Athens City Hall clock
Keith Lunsford, an Athens-Clarke County electrician whose responsibilities include keeping the four-faced Athens City Hall clock in synch with the change from Eastern Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time and back again, cleans dust off of the back side of one of the clock faces Friday. The mechanical system that turns the hands of the four clocks atop Athens City Hall was manufactured in 1904.
