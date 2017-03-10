Springing forward' a challenge with A...

Springing forward' a challenge with Athens City Hall clock

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Keith Lunsford, an Athens-Clarke County electrician whose responsibilities include keeping the four-faced Athens City Hall clock in synch with the change from Eastern Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time and back again, cleans dust off of the back side of one of the clock faces Friday. The mechanical system that turns the hands of the four clocks atop Athens City Hall was manufactured in 1904.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb 26 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb 24 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC