Robot Band Captured! by Robots Brings Twenty Years of Suffering to Denver

Thursday Mar 30

This year, Vance has relaunched Captured! by Robots in time for the project's twenty-year anniversary. Vance, a former member of ska-punk bands Blue Meanies and Skankin' Pickle, had built his first set of robots in 1996 out of frustration with the usual band stumbling blocks: musicians with varying levels of commitment and relationship strife.

