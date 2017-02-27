REVEALED - the full list of big Victorious acts for 2017

Music fans are in for a treat at this summer's Victorious as a host of big names prepare to perform across the Southsea Common arenas. Joining them are rising stars Slaves, seasoned power-pop trio Feeder, plus folk rockers Frightened Rabbit, indie-folk troubadour Jake Bugg, art rockers Franz Ferdinand, KT Tunstall, alt-rock upstarts Sundara Karma, Tanzanian rapper Tiggs Da Author, feted grime artist and rapper Lady Leshurr, lo-fi London four-piece Palace and garage punk outfit Crows.

