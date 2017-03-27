Reggae on show

The multi-dimensional event, which showcases pieces owned by the Jamaican Government as well as from private collections, closes on August 13. Sebastien Carayol, curator at Philharmonie de Paris, is chief organiser of the exhibit. Emmy Lou Mai, who works with the museum, coordinated the movement of pieces to France with Consultant Colin Leslie of Imani Music, and Herbie Miller, curator of the Jamaica Music Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.