Paul Greengrass to Direct Eliot Ness Biopic for Paramount
Paul Greengrass, director of "Captain Philips" and three films in the Jason Bourne series, has signed on to direct "Ness," Paramount's biopic about famed prohibition agent and gangster hunter Eliot Ness, TheWrap has learned. Ness became famous in pop culture after he became the leader of The Untouchables, a team of law enforcement agents responsible for the downfall of Al Capone's criminal empire.
