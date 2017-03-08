Panteon Rococo headlines All Latinos Resist Concert at SXSW Auditorium Shores
For more than two decades, Panten Rococ has been exposing the social and political realities of Latinos through their music. Now, they are bringing their Mexican-Spanish ska sound, infused with lyrics of oppression and poverty, to SXSW, where they'll headline the Auditorium Shores free show on March 16. The Daily Texan spoke with lead singer, Dr. Shenka, about their journey and the impact their music has had from the past to the present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC