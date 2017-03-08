Panteon Rococo headlines All Latinos ...

Panteon Rococo headlines All Latinos Resist Concert at SXSW Auditorium Shores

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Daily Texan

For more than two decades, Panten Rococ has been exposing the social and political realities of Latinos through their music. Now, they are bringing their Mexican-Spanish ska sound, infused with lyrics of oppression and poverty, to SXSW, where they'll headline the Auditorium Shores free show on March 16. The Daily Texan spoke with lead singer, Dr. Shenka, about their journey and the impact their music has had from the past to the present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb 26 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb 24 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC