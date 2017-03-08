Panteon Rococo headlines All Latinos Resist Concert at SXSW Auditorium Shores

For more than two decades, Panten Rococ has been exposing the social and political realities of Latinos through their music. Now, they are bringing their Mexican-Spanish ska sound, infused with lyrics of oppression and poverty, to SXSW, where they'll headline the Auditorium Shores free show on March 16. The Daily Texan spoke with lead singer, Dr. Shenka, about their journey and the impact their music has had from the past to the present.

