Monique Powell Resurrected Save Ferris and Says It's "Better Than Ever"

Bands like No Doubt, Reel Big Fish and the Aquabats took a third-wave ska scene from cities like Anaheim and Huntington Beach into the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. Forming in 1995 and taking its name from the John Hughes movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off , Save Ferris was one of the big players on the local scene, even if it didn't have the same impact in terms of national and international sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.