Monique Powell embraces Save Ferris' 'Checkered Past' with new EP
Orange County-based ska-rock band Save Ferris, which just issued a brand new EP, "Checkered Past," will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Sunday, March 26. Monique Powell and her Orange County-based ska-rock band, Save Ferris, which just issued a brand new EP, "Checkered Past," will headline House of Blues Anaheim on Sunday, March 26. The group originally got together in 1995 and put out an EP and two ...
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
