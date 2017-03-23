Madness's Suggs talks about confronting his father's death
EXCLUSIVE: I fear 'disturbed' teacher, 50, missing with my daughter, 15, could get her pregnant or killed - mom of teen who vanished with church-going grandfather speaks for first time Madness' star Suggs reveals how he confronted his father's horrific death through performance... after learning on WIKIPEDIA how he injected paraffin into his eyes and died in a mental asylum And for Graham 'Suggs' McPherson, the lead singer of hit band Madness, music has been a part of his life from the early days. The singer grew up with his musician mother in London after his father left them, in circumstances he never knew about until incredibly discovering the truth online in a Wikipedia article.
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
