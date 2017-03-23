Madness's Suggs talks about confronti...

Madness's Suggs talks about confronting his father's death

Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: I fear 'disturbed' teacher, 50, missing with my daughter, 15, could get her pregnant or killed - mom of teen who vanished with church-going grandfather speaks for first time Madness' star Suggs reveals how he confronted his father's horrific death through performance... after learning on WIKIPEDIA how he injected paraffin into his eyes and died in a mental asylum And for Graham 'Suggs' McPherson, the lead singer of hit band Madness, music has been a part of his life from the early days. The singer grew up with his musician mother in London after his father left them, in circumstances he never knew about until incredibly discovering the truth online in a Wikipedia article.

Chicago, IL

