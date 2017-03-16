Live Music: Townhouse; Cold Heart Revival; Voodoo Glow Skulls, Johnny Cash Tribute

One venue, three stages, 13 hours of live music, and all-you-can-eat oysters and barbecue - that's just about all you need to know concerning this year's Holy City Cold Heart Revival. The first Revival was organized back in 2006 when Charleston songwriter, Lindsay Holler, teamed up with Jamie Resch and Dave Parnell to arrange a multi-band alt-country showcase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.