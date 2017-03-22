Lansing legislators push to keep Daylight Saving Time year round
Legislators have tried and failed when it comes to getting rid of Daylight Saving Time, but what if we stayed on Daylight Saving Time year round - getting rid of Eastern Standard Time instead? Studies have shown that the hour time changes are linked to higher rates of heart attacks and strokes in the days following the time change.
