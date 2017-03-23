Kevin Hart Receives Honor for "Kevin Hart Day"

Councilman David Oh visits comedian Kevin Hart on the set of "Untouchable" in Philly to present the Philly comedian with a plaque marking July 6 as "Kevin Hart Day." Councilman David Oh visited Kevin Hart on the set of "Untouchable" Friday, to present the Philly comedian with a plaque marking July 6 as "Kevin Hart Day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.