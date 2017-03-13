ITUS Rights Offering Materials Availa...

ITUS Rights Offering Materials Available for Shareholders of Record

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: World News Report

ITUS right-holders that do not directly receive the rights offering materials, or are not contacted by their custodian of record within the next few days, should immediately contact MacKenzie Partners, the information agent for the rights offering, at 322-2885 or 929-5500 or by email at [email protected] The subscription period for the ITUS rights offering is set to expire on Friday, March 24 at 5:00 Eastern Standard Time. The company's prospectus may be found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/715446/000151316217000061/prospectus.htm ITUS's board of directors approved the rights offering for ITUS shareholders of record of up to $12,000,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb 26 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb 24 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC