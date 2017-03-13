ITUS Rights Offering Materials Available for Shareholders of Record

ITUS right-holders that do not directly receive the rights offering materials, or are not contacted by their custodian of record within the next few days, should immediately contact MacKenzie Partners, the information agent for the rights offering, at 322-2885 or 929-5500 or by email at [email protected] The subscription period for the ITUS rights offering is set to expire on Friday, March 24 at 5:00 Eastern Standard Time. The company's prospectus may be found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/715446/000151316217000061/prospectus.htm ITUS's board of directors approved the rights offering for ITUS shareholders of record of up to $12,000,000.

