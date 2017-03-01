Grapes Hill Community Garden Group is...

Grapes Hill Community Garden Group is planning a fair planned for community centre

Games, craft stalls and refreshments will all feature at an indoor spring fete being organised by the Grapes Hill Community Garden Group. The Big Lottery funded event will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 11am to 2pm at the Narthex centre behind the Cathedral of John the Baptist in Earlham Road, Norwich.

