Famous Cleveland Lawman Eliot Ness Ge...

Famous Cleveland Lawman Eliot Ness Getting New Film & Theater Treatments

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

One of Northeast Ohio's most famous murder cases is due to get both a theatrical and a big screen treatment, within the next year. Both of these proposed productions will focus on the tribulations of one of Cleveland's most famous law men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb '17 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC