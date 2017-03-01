DJ David Rodigan joins Madness for House of Common 2017

British reggae DJ David "Ram Jam" Rodigan will join ska band Madness for the return of south London's House Of Common festival this year. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/article35493446.ece/8fa4b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-3c72e2a5-e787-4ead-90aa-2cbc9db4fb7d_I1.jpg British reggae DJ David "Ram Jam" Rodigan will join ska band Madness for the return of south London's House Of Common festival this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.