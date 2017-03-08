De Palma
When I found out that Noah Baumbach was one of the directors for De Palma , I decided it was time to see it. I think De Palma has some great films and some great genre pieces , but I never held him the same high esteem as some of his contemporaries like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.
