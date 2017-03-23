Daylight saving ends this weekend
DAYLIGHT saving ends on Sunday April 2 at 2am when clocks are put back one hour. For future summers, daylight saving in NSW begins at 2am, Eastern Standard Time, on the first Sunday in October and ends at 3am Eastern Daylight Saving Times on Sunday in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manning River Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC