Corbridge Festival welcomes Craig Charles to its summer line-up

Thursday

Craig Charles will be capturing the heart and soul of Corbridge Festival when he heads north to launch this summer's event. The Red Dwarf actor turned DJ star will set the vibe and get the festival off to cracking start with his Funk & Soul Club.

