Bunny Lee, a top striker in scoring hits

Saturday Mar 18

Bunny Lee, one of the top record producers of the golden age of ska, rocksteady and early reggae music, celebrates 50 years in the entertainment business this year. When he released the Harris 'Bibi' Seaton-penned Let Me Go Girl , sung by Slim Smith and the Uniques in 1967, Lee announced to the world that he was on a mission to draw alongside other greats in the business like Clement 'Sir Coxsone' Dodd, Arthur 'Duke' Reid, Prince Buster and King Edward 'The Giant'.

