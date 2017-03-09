Buck Stops Here
Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command , on Thursday took resonsibility for the counter-terror raid in Yemen which cost the life of a Navy SEAL, Ryan Owens, in January. "I am responsible for this mission," Votel said in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
