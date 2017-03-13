Breaking Headliners announced for Alex James and Jamie Oliver's 'Big Feastival'
BIG name pop acts from the 80s to the present day will grace Blur star Alex James 's west Oxfordshire farm for this summer's Big Feastival. X Factor stars Olly Murs and Louisa Johnson, ska-pop legends Madness and an orchestral set of 90s dance hits, are among the acts announced this afternoon for the festival, jointly hosted by chef Jamie Oliver, which takes place in Kingham, near Chipping Norton from August 25-27.
