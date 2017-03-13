Breaking Headliners announced for Ale...

Breaking Headliners announced for Alex James and Jamie Oliver's 'Big Feastival'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Oxford Times

BIG name pop acts from the 80s to the present day will grace Blur star Alex James 's west Oxfordshire farm for this summer's Big Feastival. X Factor stars Olly Murs and Louisa Johnson, ska-pop legends Madness and an orchestral set of 90s dance hits, are among the acts announced this afternoon for the festival, jointly hosted by chef Jamie Oliver, which takes place in Kingham, near Chipping Norton from August 25-27.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Feb 26 Thetruth2398 113
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Feb 24 Sarah 2nd Grade 86
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC