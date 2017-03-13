Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Narrates Trailer for UFO Documentary...

You might not like his music, or you may clown his beardo Indie-Rock-Man image, but let it never be said that Bon Iver 's Justin Vernon does not have good taste in art. The newest project Vernon has rallied behind is the newest movie by UFO obsessive, character actor, and filmmaker Mark Borchardt, a true treasure of Vernon's home state of Wisconsin and protagonist of the beloved cult favorite American Movie .

