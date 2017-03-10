Bill Seeks To Eliminate Daylight Saving Time In Michigan
This weekend we'll lose an hour with the start of Daylight Saving Time. An effort is underway in Lansing, however, to get rid of DST and keep Michigan on Eastern Standard Time year-round.
