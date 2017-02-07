The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 3-5
Freak folk artist Devendra Banhart performs at the Boulder Theater tonight, while reggae-rock and ska bands Pepper and Less Than Jake co-headline at the Ogden Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Datsik at 1STBANK Center, Cherry Glazerr at Larimer Lounge and Galactic at the Fillmore Auditorium.
